India have let English cricket down, says Michael Vaughan after Manchester Test called off

Michael Vaughan, England's former captain, never shies away from expressing his views on the gentlemen's game. At times, he makes heads turn with his glaring remarks and did the same with his tweet slamming Indian cricket after the fifth and final Test versus England got cancelled, at Manchester, on Friday (September 10).

India and England were to take on each other in the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester from Friday, however, the Covid cases in Indian camp meant that the visitors couldn't field a team. Hence, England Cricket Board (ECB) released an official statement saying, "Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled."

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team," the statement added. While nothing is finalised as to when the final Test can be played, either next year when India are already scheduled to tour England for a limited-overs tour, Vaughan raised eyebrows by slamming Indian cricket for not going on with the tour.

"India have let English Cricket down !!! But England did let South African Cricket down," Vaughan wrote in a tweet.

India have let English Cricket down !!! But England did let South African Cricket down !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2021

The fifth Test could've been rescheduled by a day or two, however, that isn't possible as IPL 14's second and final leg is set to commence from September 19, not giving any window for accommodating the final Test immediately.

As of now, the series is 2-1 in Virat Kohli & Co.'s favour after their 157-run win in the fourth and penultimate Test at The Oval, London.