India had defensive mindset during Dravid's time, Virat's approach is to win: Kohli's childhood coach

India's Test captain Virat Kohli's childhood coach has made some bold claims ahead of the team's upcoming Test series against South Africa. India have never managed to win a Test series in South Africa but appear to be favourites this time around with the hosts set to miss a number of key players. While there will be no Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock is set to miss a part of the three-match series and pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out due to an injury.

Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said the Indian team used to have a defensive mindset in Tests during current head coach Rahul Dravid's playing days. Sharma lauded Kohli for bringing in a change in the mindset of the Indian team overseas and helping them gain a winning attitude away from home.

"Indian team had a defensive mindset during Rahul Dravid's playing days. They wanted to ensure they didn't lose the series when they toured abroad. Virat Kohli's approach is to win and hence he plays with 5 bowlers," said Kohli's childhood coach while speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti.

Dravid, who replaced Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian team in November this year, helped the team bag a 1-0 win against New Zealand at home in his first Test assignment as the head coach of the team. The upcoming Test series against South Africa will be India legend's first major assignment overseas.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar explains why Kohli & Co. have the best chance of winning upcoming Test series vs South Africa

Sharing his views on Dravid's role in the team, Sharma said the batting legend will be helping Kohli in forming strategies off the field and grooming youngsters while the Test skipper will be the one making all the decisions on the field. He also stated that Dravid's captaincy stint during the infamous Greg Chappell era will also help him as a coach.

"Rahul Dravid has seen the Greg Chappell incident. Hence, he knows what the role of a coach is. His job is to make strategies and groom the youngsters. Ultimately it is the captain who has to lead the team," said Rajkumar.

India have been gearing up for the series with the preparations underway in Centurion which is the venue for the first Boxing Day Test from December 26. India will be looking to get off to a winning start and take an early lead in the three-match series with a win in the first Test.