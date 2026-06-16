/India coach Bahutule blames provocation for teen sensation Sooryavanshi’s super-over shove

Team India’s spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has blamed provocation from Sri Lanka A players for teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘uncalled-for’ reaction, including physical touch, during the recently concluded India A game in Dambulla. While he remained neutral in his assessment of who was largely wrong during that ‘unfortunate incident’, Bahutule urged the Sri Lankan coaches to school the A-team players and educate them on behaving properly. He, however, also echoed the same words and intentions for India-A opener Sooryavanshi.

Following the super-over drama after the scores were tied in regular time, Sooryavanshi and Vishen Halambage were involved in an ugly spat, including pushing each other, with Sri Lankan keeper Niroshan Dickwella stepping in immediately. That episode made headlines worldwide for all the wrong reasons.

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Fresh details have emerged claiming that the Sri Lankan A player provoked Vaibhav, who, along with Suryansh Shedge, failed to chase 17 in the super over.



“Match over…now you go home,” Halambage reportedly said to Sooryavanshi, as also quoted by the Times of India (TOI), triggering the India batter, who then furiously approached Halambage and pushed him, leading to an unpleasant sight.



Speaking on the matter, Bahutule said, "It was an unfortunate incident, but we don't know how it was provoked. The way I know Vaibhav, he is a very composed boy."



"It was unfortunate, but I'm sure there are experienced coaches there who will explain things to him. I think the Sri Lankan players should also be educated in terms of how we need to behave, and the same goes for us,” he continued.



Bahutule backed the teen prodigy, saying Vaibhav has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders as he represents India, and that he must take this as a learning curve and avoid getting into such situations again.



"We will make sure that information is given to him as to why that happened. He is a young kid with a lot of responsibilities and is representing India. I think there will be some understanding, and I'm sure he won't repeat it."



"I think such incidents can be avoided,” he concluded.

