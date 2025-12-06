/India clinch ODI series 2-1 as Jaiswal, Rohit and Kohli shine in Vizag

India wrapped up a strong nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third ODI in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (Dec 6), sealing the series 2-1. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the chase with his maiden ODI hundred, while Virat Kohli backed him with a steady half-century. Rohit Sharma set things up at the top, scoring a solid 75 and putting together a 155-run stand that gave India complete control. The chase was smooth throughout, and India crossed the target with 61 balls left. Earlier, South Africa posted 270, thanks to Quinton de Kock’s 23rd ODI century. But the rest of the line-up struggled, with no other batter reaching fifty. Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav were the standout performers, grabbing four wickets each to restrict South Africa to 270 and set up India’s series-clinching win.

Earlier, KL Rahul won the toss for the first time in 20 ODIs, and that small moment helped shape the game. With evening dew expected later, India chose to bowl first and wanted to control the early part of the match with a dry ball. Prasidh Krishna struck early and kept South Africa under pressure with his bounce and good lines. Kuldeep Yadav joined in through the middle overs, beating batters with drift and turn. Both bowlers kept breaking partnerships and never allowed South Africa to settle.

De Kock was the only one who looked in rhythm. His century held the innings together, but he kept losing partners at the other end. Once Kuldeep and Prasidh returned for their second spells, the lower order folded quickly. South Africa were bowled out in the 48th over, and the feeling at the break was that they were at least 30–40 runs short on this pitch.

India’s reply began with control and calmness. Rohit Sharma looked fluent from the first over, timing the ball cleanly and rotating strike with ease. Jaiswal took a few overs to settle, but once he found his rhythm, he played with confidence. Rohit’s dismissal at 75 didn’t slow India down. Kohli walked in, kept the scoreboard moving and made the chase look easy with his usual timing and placement.

Jaiswal reached his first ODI hundred with a punch through the off side, celebrating a big moment in his young career. Kohli stayed unbeaten on 65, guiding Jaiswal as India finished the chase with more than ten overs to spare.