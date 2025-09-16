/India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial Test live streaming: When and where to watch live in India

The Shreyas Iyer-led India A will take on Australia A in the first of two unofficial Test matches starting from on Tuesday (September 16) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This four-day game is crucial for several Indian players, as many are trying for their comeback to main Test team. Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal will look to hit the ground running to make a strong start for their comeback to the national team, while Abhimanyu Easwaran will be looking to capitalise on the opportunity to push for his long-awaited Test debut. A big score against a strong Australian side could boost his chances.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is back from an injury, is also in focus as he looks to prove his fitness. While, Dhruv Jurel will serve as vice-captain and will handle wicketkeeping duties. On the Australian side, 19-year-old Sam Konstas is one to watch after his attacking performances against India in the last Test series. Off-spinner Todd Murphy will be another key player, having taken 14 wickets during Australia’s 2023 tour of India.

The first game will start from September 16 to19, followed by the second and final unofficial Test at the same venue from September 23 to 26. After that, the two sides will play a three-match one-day series, with Rajat Patidar leading India A in the opening game and Tilak Varma captaining the next two ODIs.

Australia A vs India A, 1st Test, Live streaming details

When and where will the Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test be played?

The Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from September 16 to 19, starting at 9:30am IST.

Where will the Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test be telecast and live streamed in India?

The Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test - Squads

Australia A: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli and Liam Scott



India A: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vc/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Sutha and Yash Thakur