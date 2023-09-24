IND-W vs SL-W Asian Games 2023 Final Live: How to watch India vs Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Final Live in India

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asian Games 2023 women's cricket tournament on Monday, September 25, at 11:30 am IST. Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou will host the IND-W vs SL-W Final.

Although women's cricket was a part of the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, it was not a part of Jakarta 2018. Pakistan won the gold medal in 2010 and 2014. In both the final matches, they defeated Bangladesh women's cricket team.

The Indian women's cricket team debuted in the women's cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2023. They began directly in the quarter-finals, courtesy of their T20 world ranking. They progressed to the semi-final match due to higher seeding after rain played a spoilsport in their quarter-final match against Malaysia.

Smriti Mandhana-led India defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the semi-finals, bundling out the whole team at just 51 runs. Indian pacer Pooja Vastrakar produced a career-best spell (4/17).

International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a two-day ban on Harmanpreet Kaur. She will be available for the final match on Monday, taking over the captaincy responsibilities from Mandhana.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan women's cricket team won a bronze medal in Asian Games 2014 at Incheon. They will seek an upgrade in their medal in Hangzhou. Sri Lanka entered the semi-finals after defeating Thailand by eight wickets. Then, the team entered the final by defeating Pakistan by six wickets. Udeshika Prabodhani picked up three wickets in the semi-finals.

On Monday, the losing teams, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play for the bronze medal.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the IND-W vs SL-W Final match at the Asian Games 2023.

IND-W vs SL-W Women's Cricket Final Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch India vs Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Final Asian Games 2023 LIVE in India?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the IND-W vs SL-W Final Asian Games 2023 live in India. The match will be available on these channels: Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

How to watch the live streaming of IND-W vs SL-W Women's Cricket Final Asian Games 2023?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the IND-W vs SL-W Women's Cricket Final Asian Games 2023 live in India.

(With inputs from agencies)