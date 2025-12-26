/IND-W vs SL-W, 3rd T20I: Deepti Sharma scripts history, achieves TWO major records in Trivandrum

Deepti Sharma etched her name in the record books during the third T20I in Trivandrum against Sri Lanka on Friday (Dec 26). The Indian all-rounder became the first woman in the world to pick 150 wickets in both T20 Internationals and One-Day Internationals, marking a landmark achievement in her career. The historic moment came when Deepti dismissed Kavisha Dilhari to bring up her 150th T20I wicket.

With that, she also moved to 151 wickets in the format, drawing level with Australia’s Megan Schutt as the joint-highest wicket-taker in women’s T20I history. The 28-year-old all-rounder further enhanced her illustrious career by crossing 1,000 runs and claiming 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

This feat adds to her already impressive ODI record, where she had crossed the 150-wicket mark earlier. Becoming the first woman to reach the milestone in both formats highlights her long-term importance in India’s bowling attack. Deepti has consistently delivered in crucial moments, whether bowling in power plays or controlling the middle overs.

Later in the match, she dismissed Malsha Shehani in her final over, taking her overall international tally to 333 wickets. This made her the third-highest wicket-taker in women’s cricket, behind only Jhulan Goswami and Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

Deepti’s rise has been backed by big performances on major stages for India. Earlier this year, she played a key role in India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph on home soil and was named ‘Player of the Tournament’. Her value was also reflected at the Women’s Premier League auction, where UP Warriorz secured her for INR 3.2 crore, the second-highest bid in the league’s history.

