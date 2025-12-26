/From Coco Gauff to Jessica Pegula: Full list of winners at the WTA 2025 season awards

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has announced its 2025 season awards, with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Gabriela Dabrowski receiving top honours, while Amanda Anisimova’s coach Hendrik Vleeshouwers was named Coach of the Year. Reigning Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff was presented with the Jerry Diamond ACES Award for her efforts off the court. The award recognises players who help promote women’s tennis through community work, fan engagement and media interaction.

Earlier in 2025, the two-time Grand Slam winner donated $100,000 to the United Negro College Fund to support the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program. In November, she visited a local tennis clinic in New Orleans East, where she spent time hitting with children, shared her journey, and spoke about how tennis shaped her life.

Gauff’s ACES Award follows the Player Ambassador Award she received from the International Tennis Writers’ Association in August for her openness with the media, even in difficult moments. Jessica Pegula was honoured with the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award, which is voted for by fellow WTA players.

The world No. 5 earned the recognition for her fair play, respect for opponents and positive attitude both on and off the court. Pegula joins a list of recent winners that includes Ons Jabeur, Carla Suárez Navarro and Marie Bouzkova. Canadian doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski also received recognition, winning the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award. A four-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Dabrowski earned the award for the fourth time after previous wins in 2019, 2020 and 2022, underlining her continued support for players and the wider tennis community.