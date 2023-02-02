IND-W vs SA-W Live streaming: How to watch India vs South Africa final match livestream for free on mobile, TV

IND-W vs SA-W Live streaming: Team India-women will square off with South Africa-women team in the IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W tri-series final match on Thursday, February 2. The encounter against the West Indies, which India won by 8 wickets, not only offered Team India some game time after a washout against South Africa but also some confidence moving into the final and then the T20 World Cup. Team India had already secured its spot in the Women's T20I tri-series final. The final presents the Women in Blue with the chance to play their finest game so far in the series and gain some confidence going into the T20 World Cup after having played in the South African conditions.

The Proteas, on the other hand, struggled in their two matches against the strong Indian side but performed well against West Indies. Dane van Niekerk's exclusion from the T20 World Cup will undoubtedly disappoint the entire South African team, but they must set their feelings aside since Thursday's final will be their chance to exact retribution on the Women in Blue.

Where will the IND-W vs SA-W match be played?

IND-W vs SA-W match will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa.

When will IND-W vs SA-W match be played?

IND-W vs SA-W match starts at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 2.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND-W vs SA-W match in India?

IND-W vs SA-W Live streaming: Where to watch the India vs South Africa match LIVE?

Star Network has reserved the rights to telecast IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series in India. So, the broadcast of the matches will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0 channels will broadcast the matches live. Disney+Hotstar app and website will livestream all IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series matches in India.

IND-W vs SA-W match playing XI

South Africa Women

L Wolvaardt, T Brits, Annerie Dercksen, S Luus(C), M Kapp, CL Tryon, S Jafta, N de Klerk, S Ismail, N Mlaba, TS Sekhukhune

India Women

S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, H Deol, Yastika Bhatia, DP Vaidya, H Kaur(C), DB Sharma, P Vastrakar, S Pandey, RS Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

IND-W vs SA-W match full Squad

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur