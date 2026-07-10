/IND-W vs ENG-W One-off Test, Day 1: Mandhana shines as India reach 285; England 21/1 at stumps

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma scored important half-centuries, but England’s bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals to bowl India out for 285 on the first day of the one-off women’s Test at Lord’s on Friday (Jul 10). By the end of the day, England were 21/1. Maya Bouchier was unbeaten on 17, while Heather Knight remained not out on one after Kranti Goud dismissed Tammy Beaumont for two. England finished the day trailing India by 264 runs.

Coming to the match, India recovered well after an early setback, thanks to strong knocks from Mandhana (83), Harmanpreet (58) and Deepti (57). The visitors were reduced to 37/2 after Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia were dismissed in the first seven overs.

Mandhana then steadied the innings with Jemimah Rodrigues, who made a quick 35 off 38 balls. The pair added 64 runs for the third wicket and helped India cross the 100-run mark without losing another wicket. Both batters played attacking cricket, scoring freely against England’s bowlers.

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Rodrigues’ innings ended when she edged a wide delivery from Issy Wong onto her stumps.

Mandhana and Harmanpreet then added 89 runs for the fourth wicket to keep India in control. Harmanpreet played some drives through the covers, while England’s bowlers struggled to make breakthroughs despite efforts from debutant spinner Mady Villiers.

Mandhana missed out on a century when she edged Wong to wicketkeeper Amy Jones for 83. Harmanpreet was dismissed just before tea after Villiers bowled her with a well-flighted off-break.

India reached tea at 202/5 and looked to push their total beyond 250 on a pitch offering some help to the spinners.

Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana added 45 runs for the seventh wicket to take India past the 250-run mark. However, England's bowlers regained control in the final session, triggering a collapse that saw the visitors finish on 285.