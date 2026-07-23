/IND vs ZIM: Skipper Iyer wants team to 'adapt quickly' after two consecutive series defeats

India will take on Zimbabwe in the first of a three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23. All three matches will be played at the same venue, with the second and third T20Is scheduled for July 25 and July 26. Shreyas Iyer, leading India's T20I side, is yet to register a win as captain, having suffered back-to-back series defeats - 0-2 against Ireland and 0-4 against England. Ahead of the Zimbabwe series, Iyer called adaptability the key for his young squad, saying, "some of us are playing for the first time, so the quicker we adapt, the better result we would be getting."

Iyer still looking for maiden win as captain

The two-time consecutive world cup champions India have suffered back-to-back shock series defeats and would be eager to get past that against Zimbabwe. "We have to adapt as soon as possible, because that's what happened with us in Ireland. So I think we got a sort of reality check there," Iyer said on the eve of the match. "So as soon as we come here and create awareness, right execution, definitely the results will go our way.

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"We had a rough patch in England, but a lot of positives came out of that. We got to know what we have to build as a team going forward, what kind of presence of mind, awareness, and adaptability we need once we step onto the field. Again, this is going to be a great challenge for us. Some of us are playing here for the first time. So the quicker we adapt, the better result we would get."

Why the series is important for Iyer?