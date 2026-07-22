/Exclusive | 'The team has several quality options': Yuzvendra Chahal on India's Kuldeep-Axar-Washington selection debate

Kuldeep Yadav has missed out on India's playing XI during the recent tours of England and Ireland, as the team opted for the spin-bowling all-rounder combination of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Speaking exclusively to WION’s Aditya Bhatia, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared his thoughts on whether Kuldeep should have a permanent place in the playing XI despite the current team combination.

When asked if India should continue with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar or include Kuldeep Yadav regularly, the 35-year-old said the decision should be based on the match conditions and the team’s needs.

“In my opinion, it should depend on the conditions and the team’s requirements rather than having a fixed combination. On pitches that help spin, there can even be room for more than one specialist spinner. Kuldeep has proved himself many times and whenever he gets an opportunity, he has delivered. Healthy competition among players is always good because it pushes everyone to perform better," said Yuzi.

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"The most important thing is that India has strong bench strength and the team management has several quality options to choose from. That is a positive sign for Indian cricket.”

Chahal and Ishant launch AQUON

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers Ishant Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal have launched AQUON, a daily hydration drink designed to help maintain hydration and electrolyte balance for both everyday consumers and athletes.

AQUON is marketed by Delhi-based Kiyas Lab Private Limited, a DPIIT-recognised startup and is manufactured at Sapiens Labs in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking about the idea behind the brand, Chahal and Ishant said, “We’ve both spent years training, travelling and playing in Indian conditions, so we know how important hydration is. But most products we came across were either too sugary, too medicinal in taste, too expensive or simply not enjoyable enough to have every day.