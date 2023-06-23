ugc_banner

IND vs WI Test Series: Navdeep Saini STUNNED by surprise return to red-ball format, says 'I was not expecting'

Updated: Jun 23, 2023

IND vs WI Test Series: Navdeep Saini STUNNED by surprise return to red-ball format, says 'I was not expecting' Photograph:(Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors surprised many on Friday, June 23 after they announced the squad for the West Indies tour. While there were big ins and outs, one name that stood out and raised eyebrows was Navdeep Saini after the player's surprise inclusion in the Test squad. 

India’s Navdeep Saini was stunned to have returned to the Indian Test squad after the selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) showed faith in him during Friday’s announcement. Saini, on his way to London to play in the Country Championship, was surprisingly named in the Indian team for the West Indies tour. The pace sensation if he plays in one of the two Test matches would play his first match since January 2021 when India beat Australia.

More to Follow…

