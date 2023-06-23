IND vs WI Test Series: Navdeep Saini STUNNED by surprise return to red-ball format, says 'I was not expecting'

India’s Navdeep Saini was stunned to have returned to the Indian Test squad after the selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) showed faith in him during Friday’s announcement. Saini, on his way to London to play in the Country Championship, was surprisingly named in the Indian team for the West Indies tour. The pace sensation if he plays in one of the two Test matches would play his first match since January 2021 when India beat Australia.