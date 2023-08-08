IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav plays statement knock to overpower hosts in resounding seven-wicket win

India have kept their hopes alive in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies after they ran riot at Providence Stadium in Guyana to register a seven-wicket win. India trailing 0-2 going into the third T20I contest had Suryakumar Yadav to thank as the ICC T20I Player of the Year for 2022 played a match-winning 83-run knock. The win now sees India trail by 1-2 as the camps now move to the US to decide the fate of the series.

Suryakumar Yadav leads the way

Asked to chase 160 runs, it was not the best start for the visitors as they lost debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) early. The initiatives were then taken over by Suryakumar and Tilak Varma (unbeaten 49) as the Mumbai Indians duo combined to put together an 87-run stand for the third wicket. Sky was the aggressive of the two as he scored at a strike rate of nearly 200 and was hitting the ball left, right, and center.

He eventually fell clipping an Alzarri Joseph full toss to deep backward square leg, but Tilak Varma finished unbeaten on 49 and captain Hardik Pandya hit the winning six with 13 balls to spare.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell had earlier dragged his side to 159-5 with a quick-fire 40 not out after winning the toss in Providence and choosing to bat.

Brandon King made a run-a-ball 42 while fellow opener Kyle Mayers (25) and Nicholas Pooran (20) also made decent contributions for the hosts.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, recalled in place of Ravi Bishnoi, claimed 3-28 to lead the Indian bowling attack. Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar picked up a wicket apiece.

India cut West Indies' lead to 2-1 in the five-match series after they lost the opener by four runs followed by Sunday's dramatic two-wicket defeat.

West Indies are aiming to win their first series of two or more matches against India in any format since 2016.

India won the preceding two-Test series 1-0 before beating the West Indies 2-1 in the ODIs.

