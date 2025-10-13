/IND vs WI 2nd Test: Shai Hope attains top spot on unwanted list with Delhi hundred

Most-capped West Indies Test batter in this line-up, Shai Hope, scored a brilliant 103 on day four of the ongoing second Test against India in Delhi, also entering an unwanted list with that. Hope stitched a 177-run stand with opener John Campbell for the third wicket but was bowled off Mohammed Siraj shortly after. Although his dismissal triggered a batting collapse, what was worse was that it put him at the top of the list of West Indies players with the most innings between two Test centuries. He joined the likes of former batting legends, including Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.

Since hitting his last Test hundred eight years ago in 2017, Hope completed one 58 innings later at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (Oct 13). Second on the list is out-of-favour middle-order batter Jermaine Blackwood, who took 47 innings between his two Test tons. Legendary batter Chris Gayle is third on the list, and Dwayne Bravo follows him next in fourth, with batting genius Shivnarine Chanderpaul securing fifth place.

Most Innings between two Test hundreds for West Indies –

Shai Hope – 58 Innings (2017-2025)

Jermaine Blackwood – 47 Innings (2015-2020)

Chris Gayle – 46 Innings (2005-2008)

Dwayne Bravo – 44 Innings (2005-2009)

Shivnarine Chanderpaul – 41 Innings (1998-2002)

All over for West Indies

After reviving from the first-inning disaster, where they got all out on 248 in reply to India’s 518/5d, West Indies batters gave themselves a realistic chance of turning this game on its head with an appraisable third-wicket stand.



Following losing two wickets early in the second innings, Hope and John Campbell put on a batting show to bail the team out of an inning defeat scenario. While the left-handed Campbell completed his maiden Test hundred, becoming the first West Indian batter in 23 years to score a Test ton in India, Hope returned to red-ball form in some style.

