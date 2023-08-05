IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE for free in India

IND vs WI 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India and the West Indies will lock horns in the second T20I match of the five-match series on Sunday, August 6, at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The Men in Blue won the first two legs of India's tour of the West Indies. However, they did not have a great start in the third leg, as West Indies defeated them by four runs.

Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, and Obed McCoy of West Indies shared six wickets. India, chasing 150 to win, lost wickets at regular intervals. They lost opener Shubman Gill early, with Akeal Hosein getting the breakthrough for the hosts. West Indies took control in the death overs, soon after Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson exited. Debutant Tilak Varma was the top-scorer with 39 off 22 balls in India's 200th T20I match.

Including the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match 2023, the two cricketing giants have played 26 times, out of which India won 17 and the West Indies won 8.

Hardik Pandya & Co will look to bounce back after their defeat, and Powell-led West Indies will seek to continue their momentum. Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2023.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I is on Sunday, August 6.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will start at 08:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 6.

What is the venue for India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The Providence Stadium, Guyana, will host the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I on Sunday, August 6.

Where can I watch the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India?

FanCode will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live on the app and website. Viewers with a subscription can watch the match live.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live for free in India?

DD Sports Channel will telecast the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match live on TV. The free live telecast of the game will be available on the JioCinema app.

(With inputs from agencies)