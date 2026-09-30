/India pull off record ODI run chase vs West Indies behind Gill’s 223* and Rohit’s 101

India pulled off their highest successful ODI run chase and the second-highest overall against the West Indies in the just-concluded second One-Day match in Guwahati on Wednesday (Sep 30). Riding on a sensational unbeaten double century from captain Shubman Gill (223*) and a 35th One-Day century (101) from veteran Rohit Sharma, India chased 405 with eight wickets remaining. Records tumbled as India clinched the three-match ODI series, with one game to go.

History and Numbers

Shubman Gill smashed the fastest 200 (in 117 balls) in ODI history, while India registered their ninth 400-plus score in this format, the most by any team so far. Rohit also entered the record books for completing 12,000 runs in One-Day cricket, becoming only the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this feat. Rohit and Gill also stitched 255 runs for the opening wicket, the second-highest for an Indian pair opening the innings.

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While Rohit was the quickest to 12,000 ODI runs, he also became the first batter to record 200 sixes in a country (India here).

This ODI, in particular, also saw five centurions, three from the West Indies and two from India, making it the first instance in ODI history.

The Player of the Match, Shubman Gill, also scored his second ODI double hundred, the second-most ever and one shy of Rohit, who has three 200-plus totals to his name in the 50-over format.

First Innings Recap

India won the toss and elected to field first in Guwahati, handing an ODI debut cap to Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi. Prasidh Krishna provided the first breakthrough before John Campbell completed his hundred (101).

Captain Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114) also joined the party and smashed respective hundreds to power the West Indies to their first 400-plus team total in ODIs. Hope also went past Brian Lara for most ODI hundreds, as he completed his 20th.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the most economical bowler, conceding at 6.5 while returning with two wickets. While Ravindra Jadeja and seamer Gurnoor Brar also picked up two wickets each, debutant Nabi went wicketless and conceded 84 runs in 8.5 overs, earning an unwanted record of being the most expensive ODI debutant for India.

Gill, Rohit Rewrite History Books

The Indian openers set the tone for a historic run chase in Guwahati, adding 255 for the first wicket inside 27 overs. Rohit’s departure brought talismanic Virat Kohli to the crease, who also enjoyed his brief time in the middle before falling to Shamar Joseph on 29.

The star of the match, however, was Gill, who looked in ominous touch and brought up another century in back-to-back games.

Unlike in the series opener, where he got out on 110, Gill converted his hundred into a brilliant double ton, smashing 26 fours and eight sixes at an unbelievable strike rate of 167.67.

Alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, Gill helped India complete a memorable chase.