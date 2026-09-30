/IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Auqib Nabi's expensive debut sees West Indies cross 400-mark for first time

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi endured a forgettable ODI debut against the West Indies in Guwahati as he went wicketless and conceded 84 runs in 8.5 overs at 9.50. The West Indies also crossed the 400-run mark in the One-Dayers for the first time in history, registering their highest ODI score of 405 for seven after being put in to bat first. While all Indian bowlers leaked runs at over six, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Gurnoor Brar returned with two wickets each. For India to win this match and the series, they must complete their highest ODI run chase.

Three West Indian batters, John Campbell (101), captain Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114), scored centuries in the second ODI, helping the visitors surpass their previous highest team total (389) and register their first-ever 400-plus score in One-Day Internationals.

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KL Rahul handed the ODI cap to Auqib Nabi, who became the first fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir to play for India.

Like the rest of the Indian attack, Nabi struggled to contain the West Indies batters, who smashed 38 fours and 12 sixes in their record outing. While seasoned pacer Prasidh Krishna returned with figures of 1/45 in his five overs, Gurnoor conceded 96 runs in his 10 overs for two wickets.

The most economical bowler was Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up two wickets for 65 runs in his 10 overs. Kuldeep was key to India’s win in the series opener after returning with a match-winning 4/40. His spin-bowling partner and ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also leaked runs at 7.5 in his 10 overs, but pocketed two, including dismissing the dangerous-looking Jangoo.

Out of the race for direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup and to feature in the qualifiers for a bid to land a spot in the final 14, the West Indies already have four separate centurions on the India tour so far. Barring the three batters who breached the three-digit mark in this game, Justin Greaves scored one in Thiruvananthapuram before getting ruled out of the series with an injury.