/IND vs WI, 1st Test: Rahul, Jurel and Jadeja help India wrest complete control in Ahmedabad

India ended day 2 (Oct 3) of the first Test against the West Indies in full control. At stumps, the hosts were 448/5 in the first innings, leading by 286 runs. Skipper Gill and KL Rahul added 67 runs after resuming play at 121/2 before Gill was dismissed for 50. Rahul went on to score his 11th Test century but got out shortly after. After Gill's wicket, vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja and Jurel impressed, bringing the Windies bowlers to their knees. The duo 206 runs for the fifth wicket before Jurel was dismissed for 125 in the dying moments of the day. It was a special day for Dhruv Jurel as the 24-year-old brought up his maiden Test century, marking a memorable milestone in his career, while Ravindra Jadeja continued his fine form with his sixth Test hundred and is unbeaten at the crease along with Washington Sundar.

Three Centurions for India

Earlier in the day, India resumed their innings at 121/2 and continued to build on their strong start. Skipper Shubman Gill brought up his seventh Test fifty but was dismissed soon after by West Indies captain Roston Chase. KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel then added 30 runs together before Rahul reached his 11th Test century, only to fall shortly after reaching the milestone.

Ravindra Jadeja walked in next and, along with Jurel, put on a match-defining partnership of 206 runs, showing solid defence and smart stroke play. Jurel was eventually dismissed for a brilliant 125 by a superb delivery from Khary Pierre.

At stumps, India stood at 466/5, with Jadeja unbeaten on 116 and Washington Sundar on 9. India now leads by 286 runs and are firmly in the driver’s seat heading into Day 3

What's next for India?