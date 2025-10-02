/IND vs WI, 1st Test: KL Rahul equals Kapil Dev’s rare half-century record in Ahmedabad Test

India have begun their home Test season under Shubman Gill’s leadership on a strong note. At stumps on day 1 (Oct 2) of first Test against West Indies, the visitors were bundled out for 162 in their first innings. It was a day dominated by Indian pacers, with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah sharing seven wickets between them. In response, India took control, reaching 121/2 with KL Rahul and Gill both unbeaten. It was also a special day for Bumrah as he became the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 wickets at home, achieving the feat in just 24 innings. He equalled the record previously set by former pacer Javagal Srinath.

While these milestones made headlines, KL Rahul’s brilliant unbeaten half-century went unnoticed. Rahul scored 53 runs off 114 balls, displaying complete control at the crease. But this wasn’t just any half-century; it was the first unbeaten fifty scored in the second innings of a Test match in Ahmedabad after 38 years.

KL Rahul joins Kapil Dev in this rare feat

The last time an unbeaten half-century was scored in the second innings of a Test match at Ahmedabad was on Mar 4, 1987. Kapil Dev walked out with India at 246/6, chasing Pakistan’s 395 in first innings. Kapil scored an unbeaten 50 to help India reach 323, and the match ended in a draw.

Coming back to the India vs West Indies Test, KL Rahul has been rock solid at the top, demonstrating both patience and technical skill. His unbeaten 53 reflects his calmness under pressure. Rahul’s batting has helped India stay in control, and he will look to erase the deficit and build a good, strong lead for the hosts.