/IND vs WI, 1st Test: Bowlers strangle visitors before Rahul's unbeaten fifty puts India in charge on day 1

India have got off to a strong start in their first-ever home Test under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. At stumps on day 1 (Oct 2) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the hosts reached 121/2 in response to West Indies’ 162, trailing by just 41 runs in the first innings. KL Rahul continued his solid form with yet another half-century and was unbeaten on 53. Skipper Gill is holding firm at the other end with 18 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with a handy 36, while Sudharsan had a disappointing home debut, dismissed for just 7.

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the West Indies were bundled out for 162 runs. Seven Windies batsmen scored less than 20, with Justin Greaves showing some resistance by scoring 32. Shai Hope (26) and skipper Roston Chase (24) added useful contributions.

Pacers headline day 1 for India

India started strongly with the ball by removing Tangerine Chanderpaul for a duck. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals, and the West Indies were soon reduced to 42 for 4. Shai Hope and Roston Chase tried to steady the innings with a 38-run partnership for the fifth wicket, before Kuldeep took out Hope for 26 at the stoke of lunch. Pierre and Greaves then added a 39-run partnership for the seventh wicket but it wasn't enough. After being seven down at 144, the visitors lost their last three wickets for just 18 runs.

Mohammed Siraj was the standout bowler for India, taking four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up three. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar shared three wickets between them, completing a clinical bowling performance for India.

