IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: How to watch India vs West Indies match LIVE for free

IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: The third leg of India's tour of the West Indies will begin today. India and West Indies will lock horns in the five-day T20I series. The IND vs WI 1st T20I match will start at 08:00 PM on Thursday, August 3. Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad will host the game, and the live telecast will be available in India.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match comes on the heels of the recently concluded ODI and Test series. Rohit Sharma & Co won both the series against their Caribbean opponents.

Two-time World Cup champions, West Indies, are the co-hosts of the 2024 World Cup. After failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023, they seek to build dominance in the upcoming tournament. Meanwhile, India has the upper hand in the T20I matches against West Indies, winning 17 out of 25 encounters.

Hardik Pandya will lead Team India in the T20I series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his T20I debut. Thus, the upcoming match is crucial for both the cricketing giants. Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of India vs West Indies' 1st T20I match.

IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming

When is the 1st T20I match between India vs West Indies?

India and West Indies will lock horns in the 1st T20I match on Thursday, August 3.

What time will India vs West Indies' 1st T20I match start?

IND vs WI 1st T20I match will commence at 08:00 PM IST. The toss will happen at 07:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, will host the IND vs WI T20I match on Thursday, August 3.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I match live for free?

DD Sports Channel will telecast the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match live on TV. The free live telecast of the game will be available on the JioCinema app.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I match live?

FanCode will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match live on the app and website. Viewers with a subscription can watch the match live.