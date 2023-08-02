IND vs WI T20I Head-to-Head: Check stats, history & schedule for India vs West Indies T20I

IND vs WI 1st T20 Head-to-Head Stats: India and West Indies will lock horns again in the upcoming T20I series, starting Thursday, August 3.

India has played against the West Indies 25 times in T20Is. The winning record is already in their favour, with 17 wins and seven losses. Furthermore, India has won six times in bilateral series, while the West Indies have twice. India has emerged victorious in the last five T20I series against West Indies.

India has won eight matches at home, four in West Indies, and five at a neutral venue. Meanwhile, the West Indies have won three games at home, two in India, and two at a neutral venue.

The Men in Blue successfully won the first two legs of India's tour of the West Indies. Rohit Sharma & Co won the Test series by 1-0 and the ODI series by 2-1. The final leg of the tour would be a five-match T20I series. The first three matches will happen in the West Indies. However, the United States will host the last two games. The India vs West Indies T20I series 2023 follows the same pattern as last year.

In the IND vs WI T20I series 2022 (from July 29 to August 7), India won four out of five matches. However, West Indies won the first IND vs WI T20 match on 12 June 2009 at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Two years later, India won their first T20 match against West Indies on 4 June 2011 at the Port of Spain Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

IND vs WI T20I Head-to-Head Stats

Matches Played: 25

Won by India: 17

Won by West Indies: 7

IND vs WI T20I 2023 Schedule

Here's the full schedule for the five-day T20I series between India and West Indies.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I

Thursday, August 3, 08:00 PM IST at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I

Sunday, August 6, 8:00 PM IST at Providence Stadium, Guyana

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I

Tuesday, August 6, 8:00 PM IST at Providence Stadium, Guyana

IND vs WI, 4th T20I

Saturday, August 12, 8:00 PM at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

IND vs WI, 5th T20I

Sunday, August 13, 8:00 PM at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida