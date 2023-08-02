IND vs WI 1st T20 live: When and where to watch India and West Indies live streaming on mobile, laptop

IND vs WI 1st T20 live streaming: After clinching the ODI series title against the West Indies by 2-1, India will now look forward to continuing its winning spree. The Hardik Pandya-led Men in Blue will now take on West Indies in the shortest format.

The two teams are set to play five T20 matches with the first three matches scheduled in Trinidad and Guyana before the teams travel to Florida to conclude the series with a couple of fixtures.

IND vs WI T20 series: Full schedule

August 3: India vs West Indies 1st T20I - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad

August 6: India vs West Indies 2nd T20I - Providence Stadium, Guyana

August 8: India vs West Indies 3rd T20I - Providence Stadium, Guyana

August 12: India vs West Indies 4th T20I- Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

August 13: India vs West Indies 5th T20I- Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Here are all the live-streaming details of the 1st T20 match between India and West Indies:

When is the first T20 between India and West Indies being played?- Date

The first T20 between India and West Indies will be played on Thursday, August 3.

Where is the first T20 between India and West Indies being played?- Venue

The first T20 between India and West Indies will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the first T20 between India and West Indies start?

The first T20 between India and West Indies will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the first T20 between India and West Indies?

The first T20 between India and West Indies will be broadcast on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the first T20 between India and West Indies?

The live streaming of the first T20 between India and West Indies will be available on FanCode and JioCinema app and website.

IND vs WI 1st T20: Full squads

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar