/IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jadeja reveals he 'wasn't informed by BCCI' about being named vice-captain

Ravindra Jadeja has been playing international cricket for a long time now. The veteran all-rounder, however, has never been in leadership role despite being one of the most senior players in the team, especially in Tests. Ahead of the ongoing India vs West Indies Test series though, Jadeja was named the vice-captain under new skipper Shubman Gill's first home Test series. Jadeja was given the opportunity as India's regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant was left out of the squad because of an injury picked on the England Test tour. The all-rounder, however, wasn't informed of this decision ahead of the announcement.

Jadeja says BCCI didn't inform about VC decision

Ahead of the first Test against West indies which started on October 2 in Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video where Jadeja was asked about being named the vice-captain. The all-rounder was candid in his conversation and acknowledged being happy at being given the deputy's position.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Ashwin goes unsold in ILT20 auction but Pakistan players picked despite no NOC

“They didn’t say anything to me. They just announced the team and I saw that besides my name the VC is written, so I was very happy. And as a player, you always gain confidence whenever you see some kind of gesture from the management, captain and coach. At the end of the day, you are always happy to do good and share your experience with the team,” Jadeja said in the video.

Kuldeep makes comeback in Test team