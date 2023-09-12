IND vs SL Weather Update: Will rain wash out India vs Sri Lanka Super Four Asia Cup 2023 match in Colombo

Poor weather conditions have impacted almost all matches of Asia Cup 2023. So far, rains have interrupted many matches, including India and Pakistan's encounters at the group stage and Super 4 stage. During the Super 4 match between the two cricketing giants, the teams played the game in patches over two days as Rohit Sharma & Co beat Babar Azam-led Pakistan by 228 runs in Colombo on Monday.

After India's thumping victory over Pakistan, the Men in Blue have secured the first position in Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. India has played only one match, and their Net Run Rate (NRR) is +4.560.

Despite the absence of many key players, Sri Lanka has also performed exceptionally in the Asia Cup 2023. They are in the second position in the Super 4 stage points table with an NRR of +0.420.

After their incredible victory in the previous match, India will clash with Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12. Here's everything you need to know about the weather conditions for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Asia Cup 2023.

IND vs SL Weather Update: Will rain wash out the match?

According to the weather forecast, the chances of rain washing out the India vs Sri Lanka match on Tuesday are high. Although the weather in Colombo is reportedly bright and sunny now, the predictions suggest 84 chances of precipitation and a 95 per cent chance of cloud cover throughout the day. As per the weather report by AccuWeather, rain might subside later, but clouds will remain throughout the day. There are 60 per cent chances of rain at the match start time in Colombo. By 4 pm IST, the chances of rain will be 40 per cent, and by 5 pm IST, the chances of rain will drop to 34 per cent.

The Indis vs Sri Lanka match, scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST, might get delayed due to the expected showers in Colombo.

Will the India vs Sri Lanka match have a reserve day?

Unlike the India vs Pakistan encounter in the Super 4 stage, India vs Sri Lanka will not have a reserve day.

What will happen if rain washes out the India vs Sri Lanka match?

There are high chances that rain plays spoilsport in the Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka. The Asian Cricket Council might suspend the match until the rain stops and continue later on the same day. However, if rain washed out the India vs Sri Lanka match, both teams will share one point each in the point table.

