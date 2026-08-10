/IND vs SL 2026: Warm-up game helped India more than days of conventional training could, says Kotak

Team India concluded its scheduled warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo with a win, and the team’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, said it did more for their batting than days of conventional training could. The visitors completed a six-wicket win ahead of the two-match Test series starting on August 15 in Galle. All players across all departments received valuable match time ahead of India’s first series in the ongoing WTC cycle this year.



From first-team players, including Test captain Shubman Gill, who sustained a thumb injury on the eve of this warm-up fixture, to the potential returnees to the Test side for the series opener like Devdutt Padikkal, everyone batted across the three-day contest. Kotak, however, was particularly impressed with the intensity on display, noting that the competitive nature of this practice match is more valuable than the routine training sessions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I think it was very good, very productive because if we practice four more days, I don't think it will be as good as the practice match because the bowlers bowled with good intensity. I think the batters batted well and we actually tried that everyone, even bowlers, get to bat and all the bowlers get enough loading what is required,” Kotak said in a video shared by the BCCI on X.



Despite not having Gill for the first innings and also Sai Sudharsan, who was ruled out of the Test series, Indian batters impressed all, mainly Padikkal, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 142 off 164 balls. Among the bowlers, uncapped Test seamer Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna and frontline quick Mohammed Siraj all produced impressive performances.



“I think Devdutt batted really well, the way Gurnoor also bowled, and our fast bowlers put a lot of effort on the wicket where there was nothing. All the pacers put in a lot of effort. I think it was all in all a very good practice match. But for me, Devdutt's innings was also really good,” he continued.



Besides their bowling exploits, Kotak was left in awe of Gurnoor and Siraj’s six-hitting abilities during different stages of the match.



“It's been very good. I would say Gurnoor and Siraj hitting sixes, three to four-four sixes,” he added.

