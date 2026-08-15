/IND vs SL 2026: Ahead of India’s 600th Test, Shubman Gill sets eyes on the WTC Final

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill has set his sights on the ultimate goal: the WTC Final next year at the Oval. As Team India gears up for its 600th Test match, which gets underway with the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday (Aug 15), Gill wants his side to sweat it out in all nine remaining Tests and aim for the finale.



Although India must win at least six or seven Test matches to push for WTC Final qualification, the two-time runners-up should be aiming for all nine, giving themselves the best chance of making it to the UK. That journey, however, starts from Galle, as India and Sri Lanka face off in a two-match Test series.



“The main goal is to play the WTC final, which is next year. And we have got about nine Tests, and I think we have to win around six or seven to be able to have a good chance at qualifying. So in terms of that, I think it's a very important series for us," Gill said at the pre-match presser.

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Ahead of India’s first Test since losing to South Africa at home in November 2025, Gill featured late in the second innings of the lone warm-up match, which India won. On the eve of the game, Gill suffered a blow to his thumb, raising concerns ahead of the must-win series against Sri Lanka.



Beyond the thumb scare, Gill highlighted a broader concern: the tight schedule leading into the series. He argued that, should an opportunity arise and if the scheduling allows, India would get more time to prepare for this crucial tour that will determine their fate for next year’s WTC Final.



“If we do have an opportunity and if the scheduling allows us to have at least a week or 10 days before the Test match starts, it obviously helps with the preparation. Even last year we had quite a busy schedule in terms of, you know, travelling, playing in England and playing the Asia Cup, then playing the Test match in India, going to Australia.



"And then playing the Test match within four days after returning from Australia. So it's never easy for the players to be able to adapt. And most of the players in this team, I think, require a bit of time to be able to adjust to the conditions. And it's not like a lot of the players have a lot of matches or a lot of experience under their belts. So the extra time in preparation definitely helps," added Gill.

