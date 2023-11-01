IND vs SL playing XI: World Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka- Will Hardik Pandya play Thursday's match?

IND vs SL playing XI: India will square off with Sri Lanka in match no. 33 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday (Nov 2). The match is slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra at 2:00 pm IST.

India seems in good form with the best bowling and batting lineup. They are currently on the top of the points table with 12 points, after winning all their six matches. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is at no. 7 in the points table with only 4 points from two matches that they won in the tournament.

With Mohammed Shami in the team, replacing injured Hardik Pandya, the Men in Blue got new momentum and showcased their ruthless bowling skills in the last match against England. But with the consistent failure to perform in the match by players like Shubhman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer, the team management might make some changes in the playing XI of the team ahead of Thursday’s match.

If in an unlikely move, the team’s think tank decides to rest Iyer and Siraj, they might replace them with Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur, respectively. As the surface in Mumbai will likely be flat, we don't see Ravichandran Ashwin replacing any of the players.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj/Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Will Hardik Pandya play match against Sri Lanka?

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss Thursday’s match against Sri Lanka. In fact, he will also miss the next match against South Africa, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Pandya got injured during a match against Bangladesh in Pune and has not played a match since Oct 19.

To make up for his skills, India played Suryakumar Yadav and replaced Shardul Thakur with Mohammed Shami against New Zealand and England.

IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Team news

Shubhman Gill as an opening batsman was expected to do some fireworks on the pitch, but he only managed to score 103 runs at a low average of 26 across four outings. What’s more important is that he has consistently been troubled by the pacers and could be vulnerable to Sri Lanka’s rampant new ball attack by Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha.

Besides Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer have also underperformed for team India in this World Cup. While Siraj has picked only six wickets in as many outings, Iyer's issues against the short ball have been well exploited by the opponents.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Match 33, World Cup 2023

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Date & Time: Thursday, November 2, 2:00 pm IST