IND vs SL Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-India vs Sri Lanka pitch report, weather update, live streaming

IND vs SL head-to-head: India and Sri Lanka will meet in match no. 33 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket on Thursday (Nov 2). The match is slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra at 2:00 pm IST.

India is in great form in the ongoing tournament and has won all six matches. In the last match against England, India beat England by 100 runs with Indian pacers showcasing their world-class skills. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost their last match against Afghanistan by 7 wickets. They won only two matches out of their six matches and stand at no. 7 in the points table.

Ahead of Thursday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head stats record of the two teams in ODI matches:

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

A total of 167 matches have taken place between India and Sri Lanka in the ODI format. India has won 98 matches while Sri Lanka has won only 57 matches.

Total matches played: 167

Won by India: 98

Won by Sri Lanka: 57

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is a balanced pitch, which provides decent assistance to both batters and bowlers. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 258 runs. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending upon other conditions of the day.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Weather update

The weather forecast for Nov 2 shows that there will be no chance of rain playing a spoilsport in the India vs Sri Lanka match. The temperature will be around 29.3 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 53 per cent.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Match 33, World Cup 2023

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra



Date & Time: Thursday, November 2, 2:00 pm IST