IND vs SL live streaming APP for free: How to watch World Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka live on mobile APP, TV

IND vs SL live streaming APP for free: India and Sri Lanka will meet in match no. 33 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket on Thursday (Nov 2). The match is slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra at 2:00 pm IST.

India started its World Cup campaign on a stronger side and has maintained their winning momentum. India has won all the six matches that they have played in the tournament and currently stands at the top of the points table with 12 points. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has won only two matches out of six matches that they have played and stands at the bottom of the points table at no. 7 with 4 points. Sri Lanka’s chances of winning against unbeaten India look grim.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Sri Lanka match to be played?- Date

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Thursday, November 2.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Sri Lanka match will be played?- Time

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Sri Lanka match be played?- Venue

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka match?

The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs Sri Lanka match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.