/IND vs SL: Kamil Mishara, Sahan Arachchige join Sri Lanka squad for second Test

Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige have been added to Sri Lanka’s Test squad for the second match against India in Colombo, as the hosts look to recover from their 165-run defeat in the series opener in Galle. The batter and all-rounder have been called up for the must-win Test, which starts on Aug 23.

Both uncapped players earned their places after producing strong recent performances. Arachchige was the leading run-scorer for his team in the series against India A, while Mishara has impressed with his consistent performances in domestic cricket.



Sri Lanka are also facing a growing injury crisis, as head coach Gary Kirsten confirmed that Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and Pathum Nissanka will miss the second Test, leaving the hosts short of key batting options.

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Mendis is still recovering from a serious hamstring injury, while Nissanka is yet to return after wrist surgery. Chandimal suffered a concussion on the fourth day of the first Test and will have to complete a mandatory seven-day stand-down period.

With three regular batters unavailable, Mishara and Arachchige could be given a chance in the playing XI as Sri Lanka aim to level the two-match series.

India won the first Test by 165 runs, with Manav Suthar taking his maiden 10-wicket haul and Devdutt Padikkal scoring 167 in the first innings to play major roles in the victory.

Sri Lanka squad for second Test against India