/BWF World Championships: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand script history, end India's 15-year wait as duo assured of medal

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand continued their remarkable underdog run at the BWF World Championships 2026, securing India’s first medal of the tournament with a stunning comeback win over fourth seeds Zhang Shuxian and Jia Yifan. The Indian pair recovered from losing the opening game to defeat the Chinese duo 16-21, 21-15, 21-13 in a thrilling quarterfinal at the Indira Gandhi Arena. With the win, Treesa and Gayatri booked their place in the semifinals and guaranteed India a medal on home soil.

It was a performance defined by belief, composure and fighting spirit. Zhang and Jia showed why they are among the world’s elite, particularly in the opening game, but the Indian pair refused to allow the Chinese shuttlers to dictate the contest. The first game proved to be a battle of momentum. Treesa and Gayatri struggled to find their rhythm early on as Zhang and Jia established a healthy lead. The Indians, however, slowly fought their way back and reduced the deficit to 14-16, bringing the packed arena firmly into the contest.

The Chinese pair responded at the crucial stage, regaining control of the rallies to close out the opening game 21-16. The second game started with Zhang and Jia once again taking the initiative, racing to a 5-1 lead. Their combination of powerful smashes, clever drop shots and deceptive flicks created problems for the Indians. But Treesa and Gayatri refused to let the gap widen. They steadily chipped away at the deficit, moving to within one point at 5-6 before drawing level at 10-10.

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For the first time in the match, the Indian pair then moved ahead, making it 11-10. The momentum had shifted. With the home crowd roaring behind them, Treesa and Gayatri began playing with greater authority. Their attacking game became increasingly effective, while their composure under pressure stood out during the closing stages. They maintained their advantage to win the second game 21-15 and force a decider.

The third game followed a similar pattern. Zhang and Jia made the early running, but Treesa and Gayatri quickly responded to level the score at 4-4. From there, the Indians took control. Fueled by the deafening support from the stands, Treesa and Gayatri surged ahead 8-4 before reaching the interval with an impressive 11-5 lead. Their defensive resilience and attacking intent kept the Chinese pair under constant pressure. The Indian duo continued to dictate the rallies and stretched their advantage to 17-9. At that stage, the pressure was firmly on the fourth seeds, who struggled to find a way back into the contest.

Treesa and Gayatri kept their nerve through the closing points to complete a memorable 21-13 win in the decider. The victory was more than just a place in the semi-finals. It guaranteed India its first medal at the BWF World Championships 2026 and marked another significant milestone in the rise of Treesa and Gayatri.