/Former Pakistan cricketer blames skipper Babar Azam for decline in bowling prowess

Pakistan are currently in England for a three-Test series and are dismally behind in the ongoing first Test at Leeds. The visitors were bowled out for 171 in the first innings, thanks to five-wicket each by Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson, and England have piled up 366/8 so far, leading by 195 runs. Pakistan's struggle on the pitches with assist to bowlers isn't new and now even the bowlers are being rendered ineffective. Former Pak women's cricketer Urooj Mumtaz has blamed the decline of Pak pacers on skipper Babar Azam.

Ex-Pak cricketer blames Babar for decline in bowling prowess

Pakistan were once known for thier fearsome pace bowling with names like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar which were succeeded by Mohammed Amir, Wahab Riaz, Umar Gul, and Mohammed Irfan. Nowadays, however, Pak bowling looks toothless even on assisting pitches as visible in first Test against England.

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Speaking to Sky Sports, former Pakistan women's cricketer Urooj Mumtaz put the blame of the situation on lifeless pitches in domestic cricket, which were backed by Babar Azam's first stint as captain.

"There’s obviously a problem with the pitches that we prepare back home. One of the examples of that was England touring Pakistan both times around," she said.

"We’ve gone so far away from it because our batters, especially when Babar was captain, wanted flatter tracks, wanted the batsmen to dominate the way things ran more. Even in first-class cricket, grass was taken off. So, you were almost putting the fast bowlers up against the wall, giving them zero assistance in first-class cricket, and providing a lot of batters to score runs without any test, really. And that’s where I feel they’ve just fallen off the boil," added Mumtaz.

Pakistan on ropes in 1st Test vs England