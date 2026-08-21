/UK Athletics coach Leon Baptiste, believed missing, is serving prison term in Morocco

Leon Baptiste, British Athletics coach, who was not reacheable since his visit to Morocco more than two months ago, has now been found to be lodged in a prison in Marrakech. He was training a number of British athletes for the Commonwealth Games and European Championship before suddenly going missing after his trip to Morocco. Baptiste had won the 200m gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2010 and was working as consultant sprinting coach with UK Athletics.

What happened to Baptiste in Morocco?

According to the BBC Sport, citing a Moroccan Ministry of Justice source, Baptiste was arrestd in May in Marrakech for sexually assualting a minor. He was subsequently convicted and handed a 10-month prison sentence, which was later reduced to eight months on appeal. He is currently serving his sentence in Al-Oudaya prison.

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"The foreign national concerned had not lost contact with his surroundings and was not subject to any disappearance or unexplained absence. He is currently being held at the local prison in Marrakech, where he is serving a custodial sentence following his conviction by the competent judicial authorities in connection with a misdemeanour case," said the source.

On Tuesday (Aug 19), an email was sent to athletes coached by Baptiste in which the jailed consultant resigned citing ill health.

How did the UK Foreign Office respond?

The UK Foreign Office spokesperon, when asked about Baptiste, said: "We are supporting a British national who is detained in Morocco and are in contact with the authorities."

The coach had travelled to Marrakech with three other former athletes, all of whom have returned to the UK. Baptiste's absence hurt the preparation of British sprinters Olympic bronze medallist Charlie Dobson and Paralympic silver medallist Zac Shaw for the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland and European Championships in Birmingham.