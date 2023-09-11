IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Head-to-head record of India vs Sri Lanka, pitch report, weather update & more

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: India and Sri Lanka are all set to clash in the 10th match of the Asia Cup tournament 2023. The two teams will lock horns in the Super Four stage of the tournament on Tuesday (Sep 12) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka were hit with a number of injuries ahead of their Asia Cup campaign. Premier bowlers like Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, and Lahiru Kumar were ruled out ahead of the six-team tournament. Still, the six-time champions have done well to remain unbeaten so far in the competition.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record

A total of 165 matches have taken place between India and Sri Lanka in the ODI format. India has won 96 while Sri Lanka has won 57 of them.

Total matches played- 165

Won by India- 96

Won by Sri Lanka- 57

Tied- 1

No result- 11

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Pitch report

The pacers can get decent movement off the deck at the R Premadasa Stadium if they bowl good lines with the new ball. The spinners play a vital role as the game progresses. Hitting the big shots could be difficult for a new batter and that is why it is crucial for the set batter to capitalise.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Weather update

It is expected to stay cloudy with occasional rain and thunderstorm during the day, according to AccuWeather.com. With an 84% probability of precipitation and 95% cloud cover during the day, the chances of rain might reduce to 55%, but the cloud cover is likely to stay all throughout the day.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Match 10, Asia Cup 2023

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 12, 3:00 pm IST

