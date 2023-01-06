IND vs SL 3rd T20 Playing 11: India vs Sri-Lanka Fantasy picks, Cricket Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates

IND vs SL 3rd T20 Playing 11: Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in Pune on Thursday, tying the three-match T20 series at 1-1. India won the first match of the series by two runs. The stage is now set for the third T20 match, which will take place on Saturday, January 7 at 7 p.m. in Rajkot. Because this is the final match of the T20 series, the team that wins the match will also win the series. After the T20 series, India will play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 10. The article contains all of the information about the upcoming match between India and Sri Lanka, including the squad and schedule.

India vs Sri Lanka series full schedule of T20 and ODI matches

Saturday, January 7: 3rd T20 match-At Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, at 7:00 PM IST

Tuesday, January 10: 1st ODI- At Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, at 2:00 PM IST

Thursday, January 12: 2nd ODI- At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, at 2:00 PM IST

Sunday, January 15: 3rd ODI- At Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, at 2:00 PM IST

When is IND vs SL 3rd T20I will be played?

IND vs SL 3rd T20I will be played on 7th Jan 2023.

Where will IND vs SL 3rd T20I take place?

IND vs SL 3rd T20I take place at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs SL 3rd T20I live?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

At what time will IND vs SL 3rd T20I start?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the toss for IND vs SL 2nd T20I take place?

The toss for the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

IND vs SL 3rd T20 Probable Playing 11

Sri Lanka (Probable Playing 11): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

India (Probable Playing 11): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

India vs Sri Lanka full T20 squad

India T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar