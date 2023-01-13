IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live streaming for free: Watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live streaming in India for free

IND vs SL 3rd ODI live streaming: India will look forward to pulling off a series whitewash on Sunday, January 15, after having won both ODI matches played so far against Sri Lanka. In the first match, team India defeated Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati by 67 runs. In the second match on Thursday, India registered a four-wicket victory and defeated Dasun Shanaka’s men in the three-match ODI series. Now, the action shifts to Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, where the third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday. All details regarding the live stream of the match are given in the article. Keep scrolling if you are interested to know how you can watch the match for free on your laptop or mobile.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Livestream details, TV channel broadcast details

Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports. You can watch IND vs SL match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch India vs Sri Lanka matches for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of India vs Sri Lanka matches. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

India vs Sri Lanka ODI series squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah