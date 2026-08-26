/IND vs SL 2nd Test, Day 4: India inch closer to series sweep despite rain interruption

Rain has delayed Team India’s series-sweeping win in Colombo on day four after India enforced the follow-on and subsequently reduced Sri Lanka to 229 for six at stumps. The hosts lead by only 16 runs with four wickets and a day full of cricket remaining, as Team India leads the charge. Sri Lanka might have found their heroes in Pasindu Sooriyabandara (92) and Kamindu Mendis (55) in the second innings, but sit far from where they would have liked in this second and final Test of the series. For the visitors, each of the five bowlers used in the second innings has chipped in with at least one wicket.



Team India quickly dismissed Sri Lanka for 290 early inside the first hour on day four. Sonal Dinusha -- Sri Lanka’s best batter in this series -- completed his second Test hundred before getting dismissed by debutant Saransh Jain, who returned with two wickets in the first innings.

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Trailing by 213 runs, Sri Lanka came out to bat again. Mohammed Siraj removed opener Lahiru Udara for three, before Kamil Mishara and Sooriyabandara stitched a 58-run stand for the second wicket. Following Mishara’s dismissal, Mendis and Sooriyabandara revived their innings with a massive 118-run partnership for the third wicket. A cluster of wickets fell soon after, with Sri Lanka reeling at 218 for six at one stage.



Fortunately for the hosts, Sonal remains unbeaten on seven off 37 balls, and Keshara Nuwantha is batting on just three off 29 deliveries. The two also frustrated India in the first innings with gritty resistance, aiming to deny them an early win when play resumes on the fifth and deciding day.



Among the bowlers, seamers Prasidh Krishna and Siraj, alongside Saransh and Ravindra Jadeja, have all picked a wicket each, while Suthar returned with two so far in the second innings.

