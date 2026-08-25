/IND vs SL 2nd Test, Day 3: Krishna, Suthar share 6 wickets as India surge ahead despite rain

Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar have shared six wickets between them as India surge ahead of Sri Lanka despite rain on day three of the second Test in Colombo. The hosts started the day on 8 for 2 but soon lost another opener and debutant Kamil Mishara, caught behind on 19. Barring Krishna and Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj were also among the wickets. Rain, on the other hand, kept interrupting play before having its say at the end, forcing an early stumps.

Sri Lanka, trailing by 238 runs, had contributions from Pasindu Sooriyabandara (85) and Sonal Dinusha (80*) to help them stay afloat in this Test.

After India made merry with the bat in the first innings, amassing 503 for 9 declared and picking up two Sri Lankan batters, including Lahiru Udara and night watchman Prabath Jayasuriya, they looked poised to take this game away. Although an early strike on day three did help their cause, Sooriyabandara’s gritty outing paused India’s early celebrations.

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Kamindu Mendis scored 32 as the two added 88 for the fourth wicket. Two quick wickets further reduced Sri Lanka to 137 for five before Sooriyabandara’s dismissal made it worse for the hosts. Wicketkeeper batter Niroshan Dickwella departed next, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 173 for seven, staring at a potential follow-on.

Sonal Dinusha entered -- Sri Lanka's last-game hero -- who remained unbeaten at 80 off 137 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Handy contributions from the tail helped Sri Lanka post 265 for eight at stumps on day three.

Jayasuriya Sanctioned for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Jayasuriya, however, faced sanctions and a demerit point for his emotional reaction to his dismissal late on day two. After being adjudged LBW off Suthar, on what happened to be the last ball of the day, Jayasuriya smashed the boundary wedges, leading to his punishment.



The apex body reprimanded him for breaching Level 1 of the ICC's code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match".



The left-arm spinner was handed an official reprimand and had a demerit point added to his disciplinary record.

