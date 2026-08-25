/Duleep Trophy: Sooryavanshi, Shami flop as East Zone edge past North East to reach semis

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed with the bat on his return to red-ball cricket, and so did veteran quick Mohammed Shami, who went wicketless for the East Zone in the first quarterfinal. While the batting prodigy lasted just six balls and scored eight runs early on day one, Shami failed to pick up a wicket across both innings, bowling 14 overs for 46 runs. Sooryavanshi, however, impressed with his left-arm orthodox by removing two batters in the same over, helping East Zone inflict an innings and 210-run defeat on North East to qualify for the semifinal.



Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was the star performer for the East Zone, scoring a match-winning 167 in the first innings and later returning with four wickets in both innings. His first three wickets came in the first innings, and a five-for from Abhijit K Sarkar wrapped up North East Zone on just 111. After enforcing a follow-on, Shahbaz picked up one more, and Anukul Roy picked five to dismiss North East on 146.

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Sooryavanshi's Bowling Cameo

Sooryavanshi hammered two fours before being caught at slips, but had his left-arm spin for the world to talk about. In the second innings, he first accounted for Kishan Lyngdoh, caught off his top edge on 25, before sending Imliwati Lemtur back to the pavilion for just four.

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On the other hand, the out-of-favour India seamer Mohammed Shami didn’t have the best of games either after failing to provide any breakthrough. Though he was economical in his spells, Shami had nothing to boast about in his wicket column.



The two, however, are at opposite ends of the selection spectrum. While Sooryavanshi, 15, had just made his senior team debut during the England T20Is, Shami hasn’t played for India since returning with the most wickets in the triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.



Shami is best known for his majestic run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he picked up 24 wickets in seven matches.

