/IND vs SL: Jaiswal takes stunning catch in slip to dismiss Udara - WATCH

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in the news for all the wrong reasons during the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo. The southpaw opener, however, changed the topic to his fielding on day 2 (Aug 24), minutes before the close of play. After India declared their first innings on 503/9, Sri Lanka lost two wickets in the three overs they played to finish at 8/2. One of the two wickets came thanks to Jaiswal's brilliance on the field when he grabbed a screaming catch at the third slip.

Jaiswal takes stunning catch on day 2 of IND vs SL 2nd Test

Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Udara was batting on one run off five balls when he faced a superb delivery from India pacer Prasidh Krishna - the second ball of his first and Sri Lankan innings' second over. The ball was angling in on the off stump, and squared up Udara. The batter nicked it behind and the ball went flying in the third slip area where Jaiswal flew to his right to grab a spectacular catch. Have a look at the video below:

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Sri Lanka lost another wicket on the last ball of the next over with Manav Suthar trapping night watchman Prabath Jayasuriya LBW. Sri Lanka ended the dismal day at 8/2, trailing by 495 runs against India in the first innings.