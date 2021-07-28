IND vs SL, 2nd T20I, Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka?

Captain Shikhar Dhawan (46) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) directed India to 164-5 after being asked to bat first. Pursuing 165 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 126 in 18.3 overs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning figures of 4-22 in Colombo. India lead the three-match series 1-0. Bhuvneshwar Kumar drove a disciplined bowling execution as India pounded Sri Lanka by 38 runs.

Spinners Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, debutant Varun Chakravarthy and fast bowler Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.

The second T20I was been deferred by a day after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 and was constrained into seven-day quarantine, which means he will miss the last two matches.

As the 2nd T20I is set to be played on July 28, here are all the details about the time, place, live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I.

When to watch India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 08:00 PM IST on July 28 and the toss will take place at 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I?

The match is set to take place at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I be live-streamed?

The 2nd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I be telecasted?

The 2nd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.