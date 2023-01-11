IND vs SL 2nd ODI Ticket Online: step by step process to book India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Ticket Online

IND vs SL 2nd ODI ticket booking online: The second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on 12th January at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The crowd response in Guwahati for the first ODI was fantastic, and tickets for the Kolkata ODI are almost sold out. There are only a few tickets left. Because Kolkata has a large cricket fan base, the game is expected to draw large crowds. If you want to enjoy the 2nd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka right from the stands, do follow the details for booking last-minute tickets.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI ticket price details

The tickets are now available, and it should be noted that only online sales will be accepted. The CAB has confirmed that the tickets will only be sold through the BookMyShow website. Here are the price details for the 2nd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka.

Block A To C | South West – Rs.700

Block D To F | North East – Rs.1200

Block G To I | West Block – Rs.1600

Block H To L | Categories – Rs.1800

VIP Blocks – Rs.2500

V.VIP Block – Rs.6000

Corporate Seats – Rs.12000

Business Class – Rs.15000

How to book IND vs SL 2nd ODI tickets online?

Follow these steps to book online tickets for the 2nd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka:

Open the BookMyShow app on your smartphone and navigate to the ticketing section.

Click on 'Event Tickets,' then look for the IND vs SL 2nd ODI option.

Open that tab, then select the 'Buy Now' option.

Choose the type of ticket you want to buy, then the location.

Fill out your address information for the tickets to be delivered after you've confirmed the seat.

Finally, make the payment for the ticket using your Paytm account.

The tickets will be delivered to the specified address two days before the match date.