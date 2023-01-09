IND vs SL 2023: Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill? Rohit Sharma confirms his opening partner for 1st ODI

Returning India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed his opening partner ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. With Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan fighting for one place, picking one of them was always going to be tough. The skipper, however, has made up his mind. Speaking to the media on eve of the first match, Rohit confirmed that Shubman Gill will be opening alongside him while the double-centurion in his last ODI outing – Ishan Kishan will be warming the bench.

Explaining this decision, Rohit said Gill has been a proven opener in this format having done well in the past one year; and that the management wants to give him a fair chance going forward.

"Both openers (Gill and Kishan) have done really well. But looking at how both have gone through, I think it is fair that we give Gill a chance to have a fair run because in the last games Gill got a lot of runs as well," Rohit Sharma said in a presser ahead of the first One-Dayer.

Talking about Ishan Kishan, Rohit said the left-handed batter has been excellent for team but despite scoring big lately, the team wants to give an extended rope to those who were doing well before Ishan slammed a record-breaking double hundred against Bangladesh.

"I am not going to take anything from Ishan. He has been wonderful for us. He got a double hundred and I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement. But just to be honest and be fair to the guys who have done really well before that we need to give those guys enough chances as well," Rohit said.

Though Rohit said it is unfortunate for Ishan to be missing out, he would very well remain in the scheme of things in the build-up to the World Cup.

"It is unfortunate that we won't be able to play Ishan but looking at how things have panned out for us in the last 8-9 months, looking at how the ODIs have gone through for us, it is fair to give Gill that run and he has done extremely well in that position. We will definitely try out and keep Ishan in the mix and see how things pan out for us as we play lot of games ahead," he added.