IND vs SL, 1st T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match

After winning the One-Day International series 2-1 against Sri Lanka, the Shikhar Dhawan-led team India is all set to take on the opponents in a three-match T20I series, which will kick off from July 25 (Sunday). The visitors are is riding on confidence after winning the ODI series and will look to wrap up the tour with another trophy. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will assess their chances for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

For India, it will be the final set of games that they will play ahead of the T20 World Cup, and the Men in Blue will look forward to winning the series before starting their preparations for the World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 14 this year in the UAE and Oman.

The series will also give an idea to the Indian management about the team's bench strength as the youngsters will be keen to impress with their performance ahead of the World Cup.

Here's what Shikhar Dhawan said:

As the series is set to begin on July 25, here are all the details about time, place, live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I.

When to watch India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 08:00 PM IST on July 25 and the toss will take place half-hour before, that is, 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I?

The match is set to take place at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I be live-streamed?

The 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I be telecasted?

The 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

