IND vs SA, T20I series: Here's all you need to know, including live streaming, schedule, squads and key details

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 18:44 IST
Story highlights

As the Men in Blue build momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup, here are all the details of the T20I series, including match timings, squads, live streaming and other important details.  

India and South Africa will soon lock horns in a five-match T20I series as both teams meet in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026. The series, which will see the return of captain Suryakumar Yadav and other old foes, will be crucial as the Men in Blue look to build momentum for the World Cup, where they are the defending champions. So ahead of the key series, here is all you need to know, including match timings, squads, live streaming and other important details.

When will the India vs South Africa T20I series begin?

The India vs South Africa T20I series will begin on Tuesday (Dec 9) after the Test and ODI series.

When will the India vs South Africa T20I series commence?

All T20I matches in the India vs South Africa will start with a standard kick-off of 7:00 pm IST while the toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa T20I matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to matches played in India and will broadcast the South Africa T20I series.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa T20I matches in India?

JioHotstar app will livestream the India vs South Africa T20I matches in India.

Squads

India: Yet to be announced

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.

Schedule for India vs South Africa T20I Series

1st T20I – Tuesday, December 9, Cuttack

2nd T20I – Thursday, December 11, Mullanpur

3rd T20I – Sunday, December 14, Dharamsala

4th T20I – Wednesday, December 17, Lucknow

5th T20I – Friday, December 19, Ahmedabad

