IND VS SA semi-final Playing XI, weather, pitch report, live-streaming details | All you need to know

IND VS SA semi-final: India and South Africa will be facing each other in the first semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, February 6.

The India U19 cricket team is only two wins away from winning the title.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Predicted Playing 11

India probable playing 11: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.

South Africa probable playing 11: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Romashan Pillay, Juan James (C), Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka

Pitch Report

This will be a well-balanced surface that will benefit both pacers and spinners. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

Tuesday in Benoni is predicted to be sunny with a high of 29°C. There's no chance of rain, and the wind speed is expected to be 18 km/h with a relative humidity of about 36%.

Check all the live-streaming details of India vs South Africa here:

When is the India vs South Africa match? -Date

India vs South Africa will be played on February 6.

When will the India vs South Africa match start? -Time

The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 India vs South Africa semi-finals will start at 1:30 PM IST

Where will the India vs South Africa match take place ?- Venue

India Vs South Africa U-19 World Cup will be played on February 6 2024, Tuesday, at 1:30 PM IST, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Where to watch the Live Streaming of India vs South Africa match?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 India vs South Africa semi-finals will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs South Africa match?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 India vs South Africa semi-finals will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India and can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

India vs South Africa, Semi-Final, Squads:

India squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

South Africa squad: David Teeger, Juan James (c), Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma