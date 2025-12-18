/IND vs SA, 5th T20I: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

India and South Africa will face each other in the fifth and the final T20I match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (Dec 19). The match will start at 7 pm. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will be looking to seal the series with a 3-1 win and maintain their winning streak in the shortest format. Since winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, India have not lost a series, winning 26 of their 35 matches and losing only five. South Africa, on the other hand, will aim to end the tour on a positive note by leveling the series.

Also Read - Kishan stars in Jharkhand's maiden SMAT title win against Haryana

India vs South Africa, 5th T20I - Live streaming details

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As the crucial fifth T20I between India and South Africa approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is India vs South Africa, 5th T20I?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will take place on December 19 (Friday), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa, 5th T20I live?

The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream India vs South Africa, 5th T20I?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the fifth T20I between India and South Africa on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

India vs South Africa - Full Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson and Shahbaz Ahmed