/IND vs SA 4th T20I: Match abandoned due to excessive fog in Lucknow

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa has been abandoned due to excessive fog in Lucknow. With the hosts leading this five-match series (2-1), the Wednesday’s (Dec 17) encounter was supposed to be a make or break for the visitors and a chance to win another T20I series for India; while India cannot lose it from now anyway, the Proteas can at least draw it should they win the fifth and final one in Ahmedabad on Friday (Dec 19), else an alter result would see India reign supreme.

Team India entered this game on the back of a convincing win in the third match in Dharamsala, another venue where they encountered harsh weather conditions, but not as bad as in Lucknow, where the umpires inspected the venue and playing conditions on five separate occasions, each in the gap of around half an hour.

The two on-field officials, Rohan Pandit and KN Ananthapadmanabhan, kept visiting the ground regularly, only to return with concern written on their faces. All this time, they chatted with the groundsmen, chalking out the best way to get the game underway in Lucknow.



Meanwhile, Team India rested opener and Test captain Shubman Gill for this particular game, with Sanju Samson expected to play in his place. On the other hand, all-rounder Axar Patel was earlier ruled out of the remainder of this series due to illness, with India recalling Shahbaz Ahmed to replace him. In the bowling department, there was an online chatter on ace quick Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the fourth T20I; however, he was seen training with the squad at the Ekana Stadium.



The action will now move to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the host of the fifth and final T20I on Friday (Dec 19).

